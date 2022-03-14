Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMU.UN stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$22.75. 233,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.85 and a 12-month high of C$24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.