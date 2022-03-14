Summit X LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 73,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.03. 2,766,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,490,141. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

