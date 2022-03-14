Summit X LLC Buys 692 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $9.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

