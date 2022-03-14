Summit X LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 247,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,204. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

