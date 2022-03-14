Summit X LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 466,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 53,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 414,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,978 shares of company stock worth $30,297,898. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

