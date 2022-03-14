Summit X LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.20. 1,315,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

