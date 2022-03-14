Summit X LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.43 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

