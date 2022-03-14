Summit X LLC Purchases 2,581 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $322.46. 2,731,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,666,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

