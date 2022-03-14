Summit X LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.29. 3,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,442. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78.

