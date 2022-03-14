Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.54

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.