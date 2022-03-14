SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 853,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SunOpta by 10.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $498.14 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.