SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $21.24. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 33,221 shares changing hands.

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

