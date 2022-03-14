Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Super Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $8.90.

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

