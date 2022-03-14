Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 259,176 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $8.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

