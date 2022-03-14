Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Achieves $36.89 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.89 million and approximately $346,711.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,393,709 coins and its circulating supply is 347,769,449 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

