Superior Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year.

Separately, Laurentian raised their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CVE:SGI opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

