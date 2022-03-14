Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 5,061 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $276,634.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 230,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,645. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

