Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO David T. Doherty Sells 376 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $20,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.44. 230,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.