SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $149.91 on Monday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 53.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

