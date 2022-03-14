SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

LHCG opened at $136.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.