SVB Leerink Weighs in on Amryt Pharma plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AMYT stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

