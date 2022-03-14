Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $4,955,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 913,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. 7,465,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,098. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.