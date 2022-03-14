Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,663 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

ORCL traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $77.07. 13,306,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,361,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $88.35. The company has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

