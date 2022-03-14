Swarthmore Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.3% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 165,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,835,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $674.82. 726,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $663.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.01 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.