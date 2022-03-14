Swarthmore Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.86 on Monday, hitting $257.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,427. The stock has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.67.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.