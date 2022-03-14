Swarthmore Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Shares of MS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,279,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,938. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

