Swarthmore Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,837 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 57,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

DHI traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.38. 3,975,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

