Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $14.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $469.00. 1,586,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.