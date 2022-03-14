Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,927 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,280,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385,679. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

