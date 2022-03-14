Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 1.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR traded down $5.16 on Monday, reaching $191.35. The stock had a trading volume of 841,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,253. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.04 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.