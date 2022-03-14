Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after buying an additional 869,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $79.28. 7,131,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,592,474. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

