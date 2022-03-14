Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.17. 15,779,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,803,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52. The firm has a market cap of $384.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

