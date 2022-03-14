Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $8.80 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

UPS traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $204.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,042. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.14 and its 200 day moving average is $204.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.