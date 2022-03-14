Swarthmore Group Inc. Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.59.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.34. 2,677,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,930. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

