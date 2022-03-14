Swarthmore Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 34,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,117,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,218,902. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

