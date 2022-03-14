Swarthmore Group Inc. Invests $4.53 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,965,000 after acquiring an additional 130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.42. The stock had a trading volume of 463,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.64 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

