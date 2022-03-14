Swarthmore Group Inc. Invests $5.37 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 78,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 307,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,963,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,275,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $1,148,450. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.