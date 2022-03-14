Swarthmore Group Inc. Invests $5.37 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 78,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 307,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,963,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,275,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29.
Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.
In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $1,148,450. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.
Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.