Swarthmore Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,181 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

