Swarthmore Group Inc. Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,654 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,663,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,973. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

