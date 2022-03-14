Swarthmore Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.18. 279,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.44. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.27 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

