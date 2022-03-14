Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases 20,538 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. NetApp comprises approximately 1.4% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,623. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. 3,206,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

