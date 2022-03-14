Swarthmore Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.63. 1,340,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,165. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.93 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.