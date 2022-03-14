Swarthmore Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,990,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $383.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

