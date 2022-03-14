Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 3,054 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.89. 5,249,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

