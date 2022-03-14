Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 4,725 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $10.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $697.53. The company had a trading volume of 758,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,994. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $793.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $868.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

