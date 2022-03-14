Swarthmore Group Inc. Takes $5.96 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 1.4% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.72. 713,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.