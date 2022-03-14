Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Brian Mangano Acquires 1,000,001 Shares

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Rating) insider Brian Mangano purchased 1,000,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.02 ($12,408.77).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.
About Swift Media
See Also
