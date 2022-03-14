Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Brian Mangano Acquires 1,000,001 Shares

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Rating) insider Brian Mangano purchased 1,000,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.02 ($12,408.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.

About Swift Media

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

