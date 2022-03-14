Swing (SWING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Swing (SWING) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Swing has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swing has a market capitalization of $218,783.09 and approximately $7.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,930 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.