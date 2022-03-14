SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1,286.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00248300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00033902 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.01039158 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,927,362 coins and its circulating supply is 122,894,133 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

