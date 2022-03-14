Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Jeffrey George Miller Acquires 72,180 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 72,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,443.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,008 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $24,321.44.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,688 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $5,429.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 941,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

